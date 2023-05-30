May rains boost aquifer, relieve drought conditions

May rains have boosted the Edwards Aquifer and relieved drought conditions in the area, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor and the authority that manages the aquifer.

The most recent rain on Memorial Day left behind up to inch and a half of rain in northwest Bexar County and lesser amounts graced the rest of the county.

A storm system moved southeast out of the Hill Country and right down I-10 into San Antonio late Monday afternoon and early evening. It triggered flash flooding in Boerne, around the Dominion, Shavano Park, and Leon Valley.

All those communities reported minor street flooding, but up to three feet of water was reported over Cibilo Creek Road in the Boerne area by Monday night. Three quarter-inch hail was reported southwest of the Dominion.

In San Antonio, a vehicle was left stranded by high water near the St. Mary's Bridge, no injuries were reported.

The recent rains have eased drought conditions enough that residents in New Braunfels may water once a week with automatic sprinklers again, beginning this week. New Braunfels Utilities announced Stage 2 restrictions announcement this past Friday.

Residents had been under Stage 3 water restrictions for a year, which allows the use of automatic sprinklers once every two weeks. The rotating days on which a resident can use automatic sprinklers is based on street address.

San Antonio remains under Stage 2 restrictions, which also allow for watering once a week with automatic sprinklers based on street address. Unless more remain falls soon, it appears the city will remain under those restrictions to start off the summer.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Monday reported the water level in the key source of underground water for the city was at 647 feet. It would need to rise to 650 feet and stay there for ten days for Stage 2 restrictions to be lifted.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports most of Bexar County is still abnormally dry or in drought conditions.