© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Local conservancy rescues an injured bald eagle that escaped from its crate

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
eagle.jpg
Courtesy of Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy
/
Raptor technician Ian Joplin was among the staff at Last Chance Forever who helped to safely capture the bald eagle after it escaped.

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Bird of Prey Conservancy, Last Chance Forever, posted on its Facebook page that a bald eagle escaped from its cage and during a transfer Monday night and flew away.

The full adult eagle was being moved to the conservancy for treatment for a broken left leg. The eagle was still able to stand and fly.

The conservancy made a public appeal for residents to provide any any information to help locate the eagle.

The appeal was met on Tuesday. The eagle was found safe at at baseball field on the city's North Side Tuesday morning.

Staff members for the conservancy were able to recapture the eagle and take it back to its facility on 311 E. North Loop Rd.

Last Chance Forever has worked for more than 40 years to care for sick, injured or orphaned birds of prey and return them to natural habitats.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Environment Top StoriesBird
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro