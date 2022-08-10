Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming

The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide

water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions.

A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The Boil Water Notice will be in effect pending results of water sample testing indicating our water is safe for consumption. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe."

The Frio County community of Derby has run out of water, according to Ray Kallio, the county's emergency management coordinator. Kallio said a water pump at the community's only water well needs to be lowered.

Water is being trucked in for around 50 residents. Water was also being distributed from the Mission De La Fe Church on County Road 4405.

Frio County is one of the worst drought-stricken counties in Texas and river flows on the Frio have hit zero. But some rain relief appears to be coming.

The shift of a subtropical ridge over Texas will allow for at least half of the San Antonio area and other parts of South Texas and the Hill Country to see some badly needed rain showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports the showers could leave 1 to 2 inches behind in some spots by the time shower activity diminishes on Sunday. An isolated sudden downpour of an inch or more and gusty winds cannot be ruled out during the three-day period.

An area of disorganized tropical activity in the lower eastern Atlantic looks to be falling apart, eliminating one other long distance shot at rain for drought-stricken South Texas and the Hill Country.

Forecasters said the rain should cool San Antonio off a bit or at least knock temperatures below 100 degrees. Temperatures through next Tuesday should remain in the mid to upper 90s.

If you have been meaning to do some outdoor work around your house, but have put it off due to searing heat in June and July, this weekend may be the time to do it.

The high of Saturday will be 94 degrees and the high on Sunday will be 93. Those are some of the lowest daytime highs we've had in weeks.

Many San Antonio area school children are headed back to classes over the next couple of weeks. The wait outside to catch a school bus in the morning has even been miserable with sunrise temperatures just below 80 degrees. Sunrise humidity levels this week in San Antonio have also been around 80%.