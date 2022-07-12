CPS Energy says they have enough energy for the remainder of the summer

On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked Texans to conserve energy to prevent rolling outages during record-breaking heat.

CPS Energy Interim President and CEO Rudy Garza said at a City of San Antonio press conference that the utility has enough reserve capacity to meet the area’s energy needs for the rest of the summer.

“We are always planning to have more power than we need for San Antonio,” Garza said. “Today, tomorrow, the next day, weekly. We look at what we expect the load to be [and] we look at our resources.”

Garza says CPS Energy can buy energy on the market from other generators if more energy is needed as triple-digit temperatures continue. He also emphasized that the utility’s generation assets have been performing well.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect today.