Judson ISD votes not to close three schools in San Antonio this year

Trustees at Judson ISD reversed course at a special board meeting on Wednesday night and voted not to close three schools at the end of the current school year.

The decision came less than a week after the board voted 4-3 to consider closing the schools, including Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary and Franz Leadership Academy.

During last week's board meeting, community members spoke out against the closures, saying the decision was rushed.

Dozens of students and parents again showed up on Wednesday to oppose the closures.

Community member Kimberly Ramirez's children attended Franz Leadership Academy. "These more-than-rapid motions you're planning would not only disrupt the education and emotional stability of the children who currently attend, but would also remove a cornerstone from the community," she said. "Lives would be uprooted and education disrupted."

Loriann Smith, the STEM teacher at Candlewood STEM Academy, spoke about the progress she's seen in her students. "The work we do here is paving the way for our student success. Please don't stop us now," she said.

Trustees voted not to close each campus individually following public comments. For now, all three schools will remain open for the 2025-26 school year.

Trustee José Macias, Jr. is one of the three trustees who voted against considering the closures last week.

"There is no magic answer. We are underfunded by Austin and it's a revenue-expense thing," he said. "Eventually, we will have to make hard decisions, but we don't have to do it today. We have an opportunity."

Trustee Suzanne Kenoyer urged community members to reach out to state legislators and advocate for better public school funding.

Superintendent Milton Fields said that the district started the school year with a $37 million deficit and is projected to end the year with a $23 million deficit.

Judson voted last December to close down Coronado Village Elementary.

The district is opening three new schools in the northern portion of the district, including in Selma and Cibolo Creek.