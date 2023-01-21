Exterior designs unveiled for a new Uvalde school set to replace Robb Elementary

The Uvalde community got its first look on Wednesday at the proposed designs for the school that will replace Robb Elementary — the site where 19 students and two teachers were killed in May.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation — a nonprofit that was established in June — presented conceptual renderings of the design at its second community meeting.

The school will be placed adjacent to Uvade's Dalton Elementary. The proposed design features increased security measures, including a single point of entry and exist for visitors.

Visitors must show proper credentials before they enter the secure vestibule, or waiting space, at the front of the school.

The vestibule will contain restrooms and a meeting room that aims to prevent visitors from having to go further into the building.

Four nine-foot tall steel plates will surround the student and staff entrances. The gates will have tiny perforations that allow air flow, and each gate will be patterned to highlight the Uvalde community.

The outdoor play area and field will be enclosed with security fencing.

The school will also include an outdoor amphitheater and an interior play area for students with special needs.

Uvalde's school board meets in March to review the design. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.