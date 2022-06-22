© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Education

South San ISD Superintendent resigns after board terminates his contract for hot mic incident

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
Camille Phillips
Published June 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT
The superintendent of the South San Antonio Independent School District has officially resigned.

Superintendent Marc Puig’s resignation comes more than one month after the school board voted to terminate his contract. The district's board of trustees accepted Puig's "voluntary resignation" during a board meeting Tuesday night.

Prior to the termination of his contract, Puig had been on paid administrative leave after a microphone caught an exchange between himself and Board President Ernest Arrellano Jr.

Puig and Arrellano discussed hiring decisions, with some interpreting the exchange as a quid pro quo negotiation.

Camille Phillips

Following the board’s decision to end his employment, Puig’s attorney stated he would fight the termination.

Puig’s resignation will likely prevent a longer legal battle with the district. He served as South San’s eighth superintendent in the last nine years, including interims.

Henry Yzaguirre is meanwhile serving as the interim superintendent.

