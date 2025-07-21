© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Kym Fox, Texas State University professor and former San Antonio journalist, dies at 65

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:34 AM CDT
Kym Fox
Courtesy photo
/
Texas State University
Kym Fox

Kym Fox, a prominent San Antonio journalist and professor at Texas State University, died on Saturday. She was 65.

Fox worked at the San Antonio Express-News for 18 years before joining the faculty of the San Marcos university and leading its journalism program for 20 years.

She was known as a mentor to students who went on to become journalists, and she was an advocate for First Amendment rights in the region.

Fox's family confirmed that she died on Saturday at her home in Boerne after a battle with cancer.

A scholarship has been set up in her name through Texas State University to fund tuition for graduate students pursuing a degree in journalism.

Learn more about the scholarship and how to donate at the Texas State School of Journalism and Mass Communication website.

