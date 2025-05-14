Southwest requests permit to expand international flight network

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is requesting a permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation that could expand the airline's presence as an international carrier.

The permit would allow Southwest to fly in all countries covered under the Open Skies agreement, including those in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.

Southwest currently flies internationally to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

"We've been an international carrier for a decade plus – this helps with our existing international franchise – and we're taking advantage of the DOT's streamlined regulatory procedures for international authority," Chris Perry, a spokesperson for the airline, told KERA in a statement.

The filing asks USDoT to allow Southwest to "engage in scheduled foreign air transportation of persons, property, and mail between the United States and Open-Skies partners, as discussed herein, and any further relief the Department deems necessary."

The carrier also told Bloomberg its growth into international markets will be on hold until it meets certain financial performance metrics.

Southwest has announced other major changes in recent months as it tries to return to profitability. The airline will shift to assigned seating next year, breaking its 50-year tradition, and will introduce a handful of new red-eye flights.

The company laid off nearly 1,800 corporate employees earlier this year as it focuses on "maximizing efficiencies and minimizing costs."

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA's growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .

