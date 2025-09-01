Reasons to celebrate the San Antonio job market this Labor Day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This Labor Day Weekend finds the San Antonio area with a healthy job market with an unemployment rate of 3.9%, which is lower than the state and national averages.

Workforce Solutions Alamo reports 1.3 million workers are on the job in 13 counties across the region, including Bexar County. Furthermore, job growth is up across all major job sectors.

The number of jobs in those 13 counties has grown by 12% since 2019. Around 24,000 new jobs were added to the local market between June of last year to June of this year.

Adrian Lopez, the CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo, said the job market is doing so well that local employers may want to think of added perks to retain employees.

"We still see a tightening labor market from the perspective of it becoming much more competitive ... and so definitely, for employers, they need to start thinking critically and probably innovatively about how they are going to approach meeting their HR needs," he said.

Since the pandemic, one perk still exists for some employees in the San Antonio area—the ability to work remotely from the office buildings.

"We see that for the most part people are back in the buildings, but we still have a steady section ... that shows a portion of the workforce still working remotely," Lopez said.

Pay is also looking better for workers in this competitive job market. Alamo Workforce Solutions reports average weekly pay right now in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area is $1,298 a week or $67, 500 per year.

The mean hourly wage for the same metro area is $28.58.