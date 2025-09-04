San Antonio-built Tundra and Sequoia sales take August hits

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Toyota Motor Corporation reports sales of its gas-powered Tundra pickups and hybrid-powered Sequoia SUVs both dipped significantly in August, compared to the same month of 2024.

Gas-powered Tundra sales dropped more than 17% to around12,000 vehicles in that month-to-month and year-to-year comparison, while hybrid-powered Sequoia sales were down more than 19% to 1,950 vehicles.

A bright spot among the three San Antonio-made Toyota vehicles was the hybrid-powered Tundra, which saw sales jump 23% from a year ago to around 3,000 units.

Year-to-date, combined Tundra sales are down about 5%.

Tundra trucks remain the fastest-selling pickup truck, spending the least amount of time on a dealer's lot—about 36 days, according to Market Day Supply.

And overall Toyota sales were up across North America by 14% to nearly 192,000 vehicles.

Cox Automotive, the parent company of brands like Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, reports despite economic uncertainty around tariffs, unemployment remains low, and buyers are staying in the market.

Cox Automotive also reports August electric vehicle sales were also driven by a $7,500 tax incentive and "leasing loophole" expected to be shut down by the Trump administration at the end of September.