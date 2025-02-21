Chicken meat, Gulf of Mexico lawsuit and Social Security beyond the grave

Surprisingly stable chicken meat prices, a lawsuit threat against the Gulf of Mexico's name change, and the Trump administration's false claims about Social Security beyond the grave are all under the microscope on this edition of Indicators of the Week.

Related episodes:

What the cluck is happening with egg prices?

What does the next era of Social Security look like?

The fight for a legendary shipwreck's treasure

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR