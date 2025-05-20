Market Square invites San Antonio shoppers for Memorial Day weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials at Market Square said they're ready for San Antonio residents and tourists who are looking for something to do this long holiday weekend.

“We have a very exciting weekend going on this Memorial Day at historic Market Square,” said Kelly Saunders, a public relations manager with the City of San Antonio. “We have a three-day celebration Saturday through Monday. It's a family friendly celebration with music, fun and community spirit.”

She added that the area offers a wide variety of options.

“We'll have handcrafted goods from artisans, lots of fun for families of all ages, and again, you know, it's historic Market Square, so everybody comes for the live music and entertainment, and we'll have lots of that as well,” Saunders said.

She said too many San Antonians live outside the highway loops and don’t venture downtown: “We have lots of different shops at historic Market Square, where we have our farmers market building and the El Mercado building, and then we also have the Plaza, where there's vendors set up as well. There's food in there as well, food court and entertainment.”

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio merchant at Market Square

Parking concerns some visitors, but Saunders said there’s inexpensive parking in the shade of I-35. There are also other parking garage options quite nearby.

The city has a website which details all parking options. It also includes other important info, like street closures, special parking garage rate days, and even free parking days, like Downtown Tuesday, where parking is free from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On the northeast end of Market Square is the Centro de Artes gallery.

“They have a cool exhibit going on right now that you can stop in and look at,” Saunders said. “They're open on Saturday and Sunday, they'll be closed on Monday, but it's a great opportunity to learn about art and some beautiful artwork that they have on display.”

Like Market Square itself, Centro de Artes is free.