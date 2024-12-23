New international railway in Laredo now open, promising to boost freight commerce

A new international railway bridge that runs through Laredo has been completed, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Mexico trade relations.

The $100 million project, built by Canadian Pacific Kansas City, is set to double freight capacity at North America’s largest trade port of entry.

The Patrick J. Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge, named after the company’s CEO, who passed away earlier this year, features a second track, 4,500 feet of new track, and advanced security systems—including a VACIS X-ray railcar inspection system and surveillance cameras.

Spanning 20,000 route miles, this is the only single-line transnational railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.