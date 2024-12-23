© 2024 Texas Public Radio
New international railway in Laredo now open, promising to boost freight commerce

Texas Public Radio | By Stephania Corpi
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST
Laredo's port of entry was recently named the No. 1 inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Verónica G. Cárdenas for TPR
A new international railway bridge that runs through Laredo has been completed, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Mexico trade relations.

The $100 million project, built by Canadian Pacific Kansas City, is set to double freight capacity at North America’s largest trade port of entry.

The Patrick J. Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge, named after the company’s CEO, who passed away earlier this year, features a second track, 4,500 feet of new track, and advanced security systems—including a VACIS X-ray railcar inspection system and surveillance cameras.

Spanning 20,000 route miles, this is the only single-line transnational railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Stephania Corpi
