Uranium mining poised for a comeback in South Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about restrictions on gender-affirming care for young people. What a ruling could mean.

Texas elected officials will soon have to start disclosing more information about the properties they own — changes that could reveal more about Attorney General Ken Paxton's recent real estate transactions.

Houston-based Enron went very publicly kaput more than 20 years ago. Now, it's back? We'll take a closer look.

Uranium mining is ramping up again in South Texas, raising questions about the environmental and economic implications.

Plus: ChatGPT is known to have its limitations. What one of its blindspots tells us about artificial intelligence.

