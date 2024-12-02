Today is the last day for Bexar County residents to pay first half of 2024 property tax bill
Albert Uresti, the Bexar County tax assessor-collector, reminded residents that the first half of their 2024 tax bill must be paid by Monday, Dec. 2.
Residents on the half-payment plan can pay online, by phone or mail, or in person.
The Vista Verde downtown tax office at N. Pecos La Trinidad will have two curbside drop-offs on Monday until 6:30 p.m.
The Northeast and Northwest substations will also have curbside drop-offs, also until 6:30 p.m.
Around 80,000 homeowners and business owners in Bexar County use this plan every year to pay their taxes.
Taxpayers not on the half-payment plan have until Jan. 31 to pay taxes in full.
