San Antonio's Chavez March includes workers demanding VIA recognize union

A large crowd, including protestors, gathered in downtown San Antonio on Saturday for the 28th Annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice.

A group of workers said they were protesting union busting efforts by Via Metropolitan Transit.

Kenya Skinner, a bus station foreman who worked for VIA for 17 years, said that many employees have joined the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 694, but VIA is refusing to recognize most of them as union members or allow them to participate in the meet-and-confer process.

“At this point we’re just asking to be heard," Skinner explained. "We’re not asking for anything additional. We are asking them to expand what we already have. That’s all we’re wanting. We just want to sit at a table, and we want to be heard.”

VIA was a co-sponsor of the march.

It said in a statement that it is reviewing and considering conditions laid out by the union. It added that "VIA has neither refused to recognize anyone, nor has senior management declined any meetings regarding this matter. The agency will follow the applicable state laws and work in good faith with the union."

The event honors Chavez, who fought for migrant farmworkers rights, and his significant contributions to the labor and civil rights movements.

Karla Duran, a Northside Independent School District board trustee, said it was important to use the event to emphasize that everyone’s voice is important.

"We want to let them know that the power is in their vote, the powers in their voice, and the power is in each other as a group to stand up for each other and to show up for each other and advocate for those they really don't speak up for themselves," she added.

The two-mile march began on Guadalupe Street near the Guadalupe theater and ended at Hemisfair Civic Park.