U.S. tourists in Puerto Vallarta region warned: Using dating apps could get you kidnapped

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The U.S. consulate general in Guadalajara issued a security alert this week warning U.S. citizens about a string of kidnappings linked to dating apps in the popular Mexican tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Nuevo Nayarit (formerly known as Nuevo Vallarta).

The alert followed multiple incidents in which U.S. tourists were abducted after meeting individuals on dating platforms.

In several of these cases, the victims’ families were contacted and pressured to pay ransoms for their release.

In a statement posted on June 2, the consulate did not specify which dating apps were involved but emphasized that this form of violence is not limited to one geographic area.

Travelers are advised to meet new acquaintances only in public spaces, avoid private residences or hotel rooms, and always inform someone they trust about their whereabouts.

The security threat reflected a broader concern in Mexico, where several regions face escalating violence and organized crime. Six states are currently under the U.S. State Department’s highest travel advisory, Level 4: “Do Not Travel” — Tamaulipas, Guerrero, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Colima, and Zacatecas — because of widespread crime and kidnappings.

Jalisco and Nuevo León are listed as Level 3: “Reconsider Travel,” while Nayarit falls under Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution.” Only Campeche and Yucatán are rated Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions.”

In response to the alert, Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus confirmed one recent case in which four U.S. tourists were extorted after hiring sexual services at a rented home.

“First and foremost, they need to be warned to stop hiring those services,” Lemus said to reporters. He warned that such services often involve minors and could lead to serious legal consequences, including prison time for those involved.

Last month, a joint operation between the FBI and local Mexican authorities rescued a U.S. tourist who had been kidnapped and held for several days in a hotel in Nuevo Nayarit.

The man, who had been beaten and was in serious condition when found, was freed, and two suspects were arrested. It remained unclear whether a dating app was involved in the incident, but officials said it fits the broader pattern of luring tourists into vulnerable situations.

The U.S. Consulate continued to encourage U.S. citizens in Mexico to consult State Department travel advisories and to remain vigilant, especially when meeting new people through digital platforms.