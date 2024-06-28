© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury convicts Brownsville man who struck and killed 8 immigrants with his SUV

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:23 PM CDT
George Alvarez, 34, accused of mowing down a group of pedestrians with his SUV near a homeless shelter that attends to migrants, attends his arraignment charged with eight counts of manslaughter in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. May 8, 2023 in a still image from video.
BROWNSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
/
via REUTERS
George Alvarez, 34, accused of mowing down a group of pedestrians with his SUV near a homeless shelter that attends to migrants, attends his arraignment charged with eight counts of manslaughter in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. May 8, 2023 in a still image from video.

A Cameron County jury has found George Alvarez guilty of killing eight immigrants in Brownsville in 2023.

Alvarez lost control of his SUV and crashed into a group of people waiting outside the Ozanam Center, an overnight shelter for immigrants. The fatal crash occurred on May 7, 2023, in the morning hours at around 8:30 a.m.

The victims were all male and mostly from Venezuela. 12 people were critically injured.

Brownsville police say Alvarez tried to flee the scene but was held down by several people.

At the center of the case was whether Alvarez was under the influence. His lawyers said he was not intoxicated, but he admitted to using cocaine days before the crash.

A toxicology report revealed traces of cocaine in his system.

The trial began on Monday. Alvarez was found guilty Friday on eight counts of intoxication manslaughter. He faces up to 160 years in prison.

A memorial site set up after a deadly crash killed 8 migrants on Sunday outside a shelter in Brownsville, Texas. Photo taken on May 12, 2023.
Aurora Samperio/Aurora Samperio
/
Reuters
A memorial site set up after a deadly crash killed 8 migrants on Sunday outside a shelter in Brownsville, Texas. Photo taken on May 12, 2023.
From left: Jose Luis Duran Gonzalez, Gabriel Gallardo and Monra Alberto Quevado Silva, survivors of the Brownsville crash that killed 8 migrants, at their home in Harlingen.
Border & Immigration
Migrants who survived Brownsville crash face an uncertain future
Gaige Davila
Four men who survived the May crash are now living in the Rio Grande Valley, and they depend on donations as they recover from their injuries.

Tags
Criminal Justice Top Stories
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff