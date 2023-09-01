San Antonio police union head calls for DA’s resignation
The head of the San Antonio Police Union called for the resignation of the Bexar County district attorney on Thursday.
Danny Diaz told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT-12 that DA Joe Gonzales has failed to prosecute repeat criminal offenders. He said that inaction resulted in the recent shootings of five SAPD officers in three separate incidents.
“If the job he was elected to do is not the job he can do, then he doesn't belong there,” Diaz said.
Gonzales' office blamed a flawed bond system.
He said many victims and witnesses have not come forward to testify in those cases and that ties their hands.
“All we can do is to continue to implore the public to cooperate.” Gonzales said in a virtual press conference. “To continue to plead to the victims of crime, to the witnesses that have witnessed these crimes to come forward."
Gonzales said there has been an overall decline in violent crime in Bexar County and that the county has reported its highest homicide conviction rates in 12 years.
“I’m accountable to the people of Bexar County, and they have shown overwhelming support at the ballot box for the work my office is doing to keep our families safe,” Gonzales said in a statement Thursday.