Police firefight with suspect on I-10 access road leaves suspect dead, one officer wounded

For the second time in less than a week, a San Antonio police officer was shot and wounded.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers in the Street Crimes Unit were tracking a man wanted on multiple felony warrants on the I-10 access road at New Braunfels Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old suspect crashed into one of the patrol units and another car. He then got out and started shooting at police and other drivers on the highway main lanes while trying to carjack them.

One officer was wounded before police shot and killed the suspect.

McManus voiced his frustration that multiple charges against the suspect were dismissed in the last year.

"I remain concerned about people who are on the street, who should be in jail because they are habitual offenders," he told reporters. "Especially the violent crime habitual offenders — which this individual was."

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

I-10 at New Braunfels Avenue was closed in both directions on Wednesday as police investigated.