SAPD: Suspect in custody after wounding two officers, leading to major police chase

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Thursday evening that a suspect who shot two officers and led dozens of police cars on a chase across the city was arrested.

McManus said the incident began at about 5 p.m. when officers located the suspect at the 100 block of Oriental on the South Side.

“He was out on two bonds and currently is wanted on three warrants, which is why [we were] tracking him,” he said.

McManus said that when officers followed his vehicle, the suspect began shooting at them with a long gun, wounding one officer.

The suspect and the driver of the vehicle hijacked a different vehicle and wounded another officer before heading to an apartment complex near Highway 90 and 410, according to SAPD officials.

The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment complex for four hours before he was arrested without incident at 9 p.m., McManus said.

The officers were both hospitalized with serious injuries. They have worked with the department for four and six years respectively.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not released.