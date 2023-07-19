© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 - Llano, TX is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
Criminal Justice

DA’s office ‘happy to’ show Kevin Johnson’s family his autopsy 16 months after death

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
Arlene Garcia holds a photobook full of pictures of her son, Kevin Johnson, at a small memorial on her home's front porch.
Josh Peck
/
TPR
Arlene Garcia holds a photobook full of pictures of her son, Kevin Johnson, at a small memorial on her home's front porch.

Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Pete Gallego said in a statement that the DA’s office “will be happy to make the appropriate arrangements” so that Kevin Johnson’s family may view his physical autopsy report if they wish to.

The statement comes 16 months after Johnson was killed by SAPD officers and 49 days after the autopsy was completed.

Johnson was shot during an attempted arrest. Officers claimed he pulled out a gun. His mother, Arlene Garcia, disputed that.

Garcia said she’s tried to get the autopsy report since her son was killed, but was repeatedly told by the DA’s office that his death was still under investigation and that it wasn’t ready, including during a March 29, 2023, meeting where Garcia says she was initially told she’d see it.

The autopsy report was completed on May 30, 2023, according to a statement from Gallego last week. He said the DA’s office tried to reach Johnson’s family multiple times to discuss the report but was “unsuccessful in arranging an additional conversation.”

Kevin Johnson's family, from left to right Jasmine Johnson, Emily Garcia, Jose Garcia, Arlene Garcia, and Amy Garcia, speak to the press during his vigil Tuesday.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Kevin Johnson's family, from left to right Jasmine Johnson, Emily Garcia, Jose Garcia, Arlene Garcia, and Amy Garcia, speak to the press during his vigil last March.

This past weekend, Civil Rights Division Chief Daryl Harris spoke with Garcia over the phone to answer several of her questions regarding her son’s shooting. She said he never discussed the possibility that she and her family could view the report, despite her requests.

“I said, 'I want to know. I want a picture of it where it shows where my son exactly got shot in the back,' ” Garcia said. “And [Harris] tried to talk over me at that point, like he tried to skip that part about the autopsy.”

In a statement, Gallego said it wasn’t clear to Harris from the phone call that Garcia and her family wanted to see the physical autopsy report.

“Many victims’ families do not wish to personally see or review the evidence in our possession,” he said. “The experience can be traumatic — and many families prefer to remember their loved ones in a happier time.”

Garcia said she will reach out to the DA’s Office to view her son's autopsy report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Criminal Justice SAPDpolice shootingBexar County District AttorneyTop Stories
Josh Peck
josh@tpr.org
See stories by Josh Peck