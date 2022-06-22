Pete Arredondo placed on administrative leave from Uvalde school district

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said in a statement that he wanted to wait until an investigation into the Robb Elementary School mass shooting was complete before making personnel decisions.

However, as he hasn't been given any details, he decided to place UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave effective Wednesday.

"Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police. We will continue to seek qualified candidates to join our police department as we prepare for the new school year," Harrell's statement read.

#Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo has been placed on leave by @Uvalde_CISD superintendent. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/vGpnJwzKSM — Camille Phillips (@cmpcamille) June 22, 2022

Arredondo has been criticized for his slow response time into the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. At at state Senate committee hearing this week, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said the gunman should have been stopped within three minutes of entering the building.