© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

Pete Arredondo placed on administrative leave from Uvalde school district

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published June 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference in Uvalde.
Mikala Compton/VIA REUTERS
/
USA TODAY NETWORK
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference in Uvalde.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said in a statement that he wanted to wait until an investigation into the Robb Elementary School mass shooting was complete before making personnel decisions.

However, as he hasn't been given any details, he decided to place UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave effective Wednesday.

"Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police. We will continue to seek qualified candidates to join our police department as we prepare for the new school year," Harrell's statement read.

Arredondo has been criticized for his slow response time into the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. At at state Senate committee hearing this week, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said the gunman should have been stopped within three minutes of entering the building.

View of the memorial for victims of the Uvalde school shooting
Government/Politics
More damning details, still no accountability 4 weeks after Uvalde shooting
Camille Phillips
tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Criminal Justice Uvalde ShootingTPRTop Stories
TPR News Staff
See stories by TPR News Staff