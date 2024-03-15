San Antonio's Fest of Tails postponed due to weather

This weekend's rainy forecast has led to the cancellation of one of San Antonio's annual events.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation announced Saturday's 17th annual Fest of Tails Kite Festival & Dog Fair at McAllister Park will be postponed.

The family friendly event welcomes kite and dog enthusiasts from all over, and is known for its Pooch Parade and Costume Contest.

"The foundation always wants to provide the safest, best experience for our park visitors and guest," the Foundation said in a press release. "We are working the the City of San Antonio team to reschedule for a later date."

Visit the San Antonio Parks Foundation's social media channels for updated event information.