This is the 1st Father's Day for Uvalde dads who lost their kids

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published June 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
The outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Bri Kirkham
/
Texas Public Radio
The outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Holidays, birthdays and other special occasions can be especially hard for bereaved parents. The 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting have all been laid to rest, but their families will spend the rest of their own lives grieving and healing.

Experts with The Compassionate Friends — a national bereavement resource with local chapters — say there is no timeline for grief. Parents may experience guilt, anger, loneliness and fear while they mourn.

If you have a friend or coworker experiencing grief, TCF recommends to stay in contact with them. Don't avoid saying the name of the child or person who died. If you knew the deceased, share a touching or funny memory about them to your grieving friend. Remember special holidays, birthdays, or death anniversaries by calling, sending a note or a gift that lets your friend know you remembered.

Avoid phrases like, "I know how you feel," and allow your friends to express their emotions openly. Avoid judgment of any kind.

Here's a list of local and national resources that also specialize in grief:

Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

The Dougy Center for Kids and Families

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

TPR News Staff
