San Antonio Missions wear, auction Uvalde Jerseys for memorial fund

The San Antonio Missions on Friday reported they were still counting the proceeds from the Uvalde jersey night to raise money for the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund.

During Thursday night's game, players on the minor league baseball team wore replica jerseys of the Uvalde High School baseball team provided by Wilson Sporting Goods. The jerseys were auctioned to raise money for the families of the victims of the May 24 shooting at the school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

"As of right now we're still calculating some bids that came in overnight, some bids that came in this morning, but I know we are at least over $40,000 that we raised," said team spokesman Jeremy Sneed.

Sneed said Uvalde coaches and players were invited to the game and a photo opportunity proved to be emotionally moving for both teams.

David Michael / San Antonio Missions Uvalde players and coaches pose with the San Antonio Missions at the Thursday night game at Wolff Stadium

"It was really a great moment. We had the baseball team pose with a group photo with the Missions in their Uvalde jerseys. We did that in left field before the game," Sneed said.

Sneed said he was glad the high schoolers could come to the game and just be kids. He said the event was "truly special."

Sneed said some of the jerseys sold for $1,000 or $2,500. The church of 60-year-old team manager Phillip Wellman bid for his jersey. The bid from Stuart Heights Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee amounted to $10,000.

Many of the 5,800 fans in attendance made the 85-mile drive from Uvalde to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Highway 90 on the far west side.

The night was capped by a Missions come from behind 4-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.