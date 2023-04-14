Port San Antonio showcases plans for a new state-of-the-art office tower

Port San Antonio unveiled preliminary conceptual renderings for a new office tower it says will serve as the centerpiece for the region.

The proposed tower will be built at the main entrance of the 1,900-acre technology campus on the Southwest Side, at the intersection of Billy Mitchell Boulevard and General Hudnell Drive.

The Port's Board of Directors approved an agreement Thursday with Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global real estate development firm, for the project.

Port SA and TCC will also work with Connecticut-based design architect firm Pelli Clarke & Partners to refine demand and design concepts.

The office space will help accommodate the Port's ongoing growth.

Since 2017, the Tech Port campus has added more than 7,000 jobs, bringing its employment base to 17,000 individuals.

Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach said the tower represents more than just a workspace.

"It’s a symbol of our bright future and a recognition that we stand on the shoulders of the generations who came before us building one of the world’s most important centers for world-changing innovations," he said.

The final size and cost of the tower will be determined during pre-development work.

The planned office tower is one of three major projects the Port announced in 2022.