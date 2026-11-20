The Trump administration is moving ahead with efforts to gain access to privately owned property along the Rio Grande for its $7.5 billion Big Bend border wall project. The move follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing construction to continue.

Landowners up and down the river, from Hudspeth to Val Verde counties, are receiving letters from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Justice and even private real estate acquisition firms urging them to cooperate or face legal action.

The letters mark a new escalation in the government's efforts to acquire land for the project.

"Overall — they still have this money allocated," said landowner Yolanda Alvarado. "There's still an imminent threat to the land."

Alvarado and David Keller lead No Big Bend Wall's coalition of more than 200 area landowners. Keller believes their refusal to cooperate has helped delay the effort, including a pause on an entire section of the project.

"If we had all been compliant, they'd already be building right now," Keller said.

Landowners hold out hope that the wall can be stopped

Despite the government's insistence that they cooperate or be taken to court, a number of landowners told Marfa Public Radio they are continuing to refuse to sign anything. The true status of the project seems uncertain, they said, even in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

"If there's a glimmer of hope that things could get resolved in your favor, why sign?" landowner Esteban Mesa said.

The various construction pauses — including one ordered by CBP itself — ongoing lawsuits, and shifting political tides in Texas and Congress are making landowners hesitant to cooperate, they said.

Conserve Big Bend, the parent organization of No Big Bend Wall, announced it and a handful of landowners were suing the federal government over the project in September. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa told The Texas Tribune this week that she met with President Trump to discuss border security and told him Big Bend residents would prefer technology over physical barriers.

"Who knows what's going to happen in January," landowner Diana Valles said.

"I just wish it was something we could wake up from," she added.

But changing political leadership in Texas might not be enough to stop the border wall project. CBP has repeatedly asserted that the barriers are needed to secure the southern border, and Congress has allocated $46.5 billion towards border wall construction nationwide.

Mary Cantrell / / Marfa Public Radio Esteban Mesa on his property in Redford in March. He, like many of his neighbors, utilizes water from the Rio Grande for farming.

CBP threatens to take legal action against landowners for survey access

Recent letters indicate that CBP plans to take some Big Bend landowners to court over survey access, a typical next step in the eminent domain process, according to Roy Brandys, an eminent domain attorney assisting area landowners.

"That's not the condemnation proceeding to actually acquire their land. It's just to acquire the right to survey," Brandys said. "I think there's a lot of confusion regarding that."

The government typically needs surveys to establish property boundaries before acquiring land through eminent domain, he said.

It is unclear exactly when the government will file those initial complaints. But documents reviewed by Marfa Public Radio warn some landowners they could be taken to court for survey access "within 90 days" of letters dated in late October.

CBP declined to comment on when it might file complaints or how many landowners could face legal action. "Releasing that information could affect ongoing legal, real estate, procurement, and construction activities," a CBP spokesperson said.

Brandys estimated that "hundreds, if not thousands" of property owners could be impacted, potentially creating a slow path through courts.

"This volume of cases does require a lot of attorneys and support personnel to file them and get them across the finish line," Brandys said.

CBP said the agency would prefer to obtain property rights voluntarily rather than through eminent domain.

"If CBP is unable to acquire the necessary access voluntarily within a reasonable timeframe, CBP refers the matter to the Department of Justice to acquire any necessary property interest(s) through eminent domain," the spokesperson said in a statement to Marfa Public Radio. "Regardless of the manner in which the property is acquired, the landowner is provided just compensation for the property."

Some landowners have maintained that no amount of money is worth what they stand to lose — the ability to farm, raise cattle, recreate and visit family cemeteries — if their properties are cut off from the river.

Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio Area landowners have been attending No Big Bend Wall landowner coalition meetings since receiving Right of Entry for Constitution (ROE-C) and Right of Entry for Survey (ROE-S) letters from the federal government earlier this year.

Government's messaging becomes more urgent

Though construction was halted under an October 2 injunction, letters obtained by Marfa Public Radio show that the federal government continued pursuing land rights during the pause.

The government began contacting landowners in February, followed by meetings and site visits in the spring. In October, CBP began sending new letters threatening court action over survey access.

Other landowners have received letters from the DOJ urging them to contact its attorneys within seven days to discuss the acquisition process. In Val Verde County, letters from Bowman, a private real estate acquisition company, invite landowners to attend property appraisals under what the company called an "accelerated schedule."

Landowners directly in the path of the wall are not the only ones facing eminent domain. The government is also seeking land along important access roads, including Chispa Road and roads off of Highway 90 near Langtry, according to landowners who spoke with Marfa Public Radio.

Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio A stretch of the Rio Grande south of Presidio, Texas in March 2026.

CBP letters state the government will file a "Declaration of Taking and Complaint in Condemnation" in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas against landowners they are seeking survey access from.

Brandys said the government typically deposits a nominal amount of money along with the filing, giving it the right to enter people's land to conduct surveys.

A judge could slow down the process by requiring an "order of possession" before allowing survey access, Brandys said. But an influx of cases could also strain the already crowded dockets of the federal court.

Appraisals and purchase offers typically follow the survey, Brandys said. Landowners often have just 30 days to consider an offer before an eminent domain case is filed.

Landowners react to potential court filings

No Big Bend Wall's landowner coalition continues to advise its members not to sign anything, Keller said. But it also encourages them to tell the federal government about concerns, such as avoiding archeological sites or installing gates for irrigation equipment — even if there is no guarantee that special accommodations will be made.

"Holding off as long as you can has been an ongoing tactic. But at some point, if it continues to progress, we do recommend that landowners begin to engage so at least that their concerns are logged," Keller said.

What exactly CBP is planning to build and where has been in flux since the project's inception. Maps show a mix of 30-foot-high steel bollard walls, vehicle barriers, patrol roads and technology currently planned for the region. But federal contracting documents recently revealed in a lawsuit show secondary barriers were also planned for a roughly 70-mile stretch of the project in Presidio County.

Mary Cantrell / Marfa Public Radio Rancher Yolanda Alvarado assists Henry Quintela, whose dad owns land on the border near Redford, at a public meeting on April 8, 2026 in Marfa.

Raymond Skiles, a landowner in Langtry, said he recently met with CBP and Bowman representatives to discuss the impact on his family property, but not to sign over any permissions.

It is his understanding, he said, that land acquisition in that area appears to be focused on larger properties, with the government offering incentives like wells to "sweeten the deals" and encourage cooperation.

Henry Quintela, whose family owns land near Redford, received a letter threatening court action over survey access in October. He said his family is still hanging tight, refusing to give survey access, and will wait to be taken to court.

" As long as everybody holds together and tells them no, I think it'll serve as a good strong point," Quintela said.

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