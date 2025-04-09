© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Shelby Park in Eagle Pass reopened as military presence scales back

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
David Martin Davies
/
TPR

Shelby Park in Eagle Pass has reopened and a military presence has been scaled back more than a year after it was seized by the State of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, took control of the park in January 2024 following a rise in border crossings.

Amerika Garcia Grewal, with the border grassroots organization Frontera Federation, documented her recent visit to the park on social media.

"The parking lot downtown has actually got the door open right there," she said. "There is no more panel fence there -- there is nothing. I also want to show you that these gates are open. This is the first time in a year we are able to enter without having to answer the questions from guards."

The Texas National Guard is now in an area between the parking lot and an international bridge.

The only public boat ramp in Eagle Pass providing access to the Rio Grande is still blocked.

