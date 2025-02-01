U.S. military, charter airlines play larger role in costly and dangerous migrant deportation operations

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A U.S. Air Force jet carrying 80 migrants from Texas to Guatemala on Thursday took an extended route around Mexico, adding hours to the flight. According to U.S. officials, the military aircraft was unable to fly over Mexico, but the Mexican government denied blocking the flight, stating that the U.S. never requested permission.

The flight, which departed from Fort Bliss, took nearly seven hours — almost double the time of a direct route. Border Patrol confirmed that the plane was rerouted due to air space restrictions. Among the deportees were eight children, all restrained at their wrists and ankles.

Military flights over Mexico require diplomatic clearance at least a week in advance, according to U.S. Transportation Command (TransCom), which handles military logistics. However, deportation flights are being planned and executed on much shorter timeframes, making it difficult to obtain clearance.

Costly flights

The Trump administration has increasingly relied on military aircraft for deportations, sending migrants to Guatemala, Ecuador, and Colombia — marking a shift from the previous practice of using charter and commercial flights operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to data provided by U.S. and Guatemalan officials, using the Air Force cost $4,675 per migrant, which represents five times the $853 cost of a one-way first class ticket on American Airlines from El Paso, the departure point for the flight, according to a review of publicly available airfares. It is also significantly higher than the cost of a commercial charter flight by ICE.

Deploying military planes for deportations has created diplomatic tensions. These tensions were evident on in January when Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro refused to allow two U.S. military planes carrying migrants to land.

In response, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Colombian exports. Under economic pressure, Colombia later agreed to accept the migrants but insisted they be transported on Colombian military aircraft, a move Petro claimed would preserve their dignity.

Border enforcement

Meanwhile, the U.S. military’s involvement in border enforcement is expanding. The Pentagon recently deployed active-duty troops to the border, though their exact role remains unclear.

Historically, military personnel have provided surveillance, constructed barriers, and maintained vehicles rather than directly enforcing immigration laws. The 1878 Posse Comitatus Act prohibits military involvement in civilian law enforcement, but Trump has suggested invoking wartime powers to bypass these restrictions.

Trump’s latest immigration directive includes ordering the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to detain up to 30,000 migrants — nearly doubling ICE’s current detention capacity. While some see military deportations as symbolic, critics warn they signal a deeper militarization of U.S. immigration policy.

An investigation from El Pais, a Spanish publication, showed that deportation flights have become a lucrative industry. ICE does not own planes but contracts private companies that broker deals with charter airlines. The cost of a standard flight averages $8,577 per flight hour, but classified “high-risk” deportation flights can reach $26,795 per hour.

These flights require extensive logistical coordination, including transportation from detention centers, security escorts, and airport operations. GlobalX, which handled 80% of deportation flights in December, recently signed a five-year contract with ICE worth an estimated $65 million per year.

Human rights concerns

Beyond the financial impact, Trump’s aggressive deportation policies raise human rights concerns. Deportees, even those without criminal records, often travel in restrictive conditions — handcuffed, with shoelaces removed, and minimal access to restrooms.

Although ICE claims detainees receive humane treatment, reports from deported individuals tell a different story. In Colombia, one deportee described the experience as being “treated like dogs.”

Trump’s immigration crackdown has already strained U.S. relations with Colombia and Brazil, leading to diplomatic protests and calls for greater respect for migrants’ rights.

In Mexico, the government has opted for caution, carefully balancing its relationship with Washington. So far, the average number of deportees per day has not varied significantly from the three previous years.

Unlike other Latin American nations, it has refrained from publicly condemning Trump’s policies, instead focusing on reintegration efforts for deported citizens.

However, as deportation numbers rise and international scrutiny increases, the pressure to provide greater transparency may become unavoidable. For now, deportation flights continue under a veil of secrecy, shaping the lives of thousands while fueling a billion-dollar industry.