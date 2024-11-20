© 2024 Texas Public Radio
The buoy barrier in the Rio Grande grows again

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:41 PM CST
David Martin Davies
/
TPR
The buoy barrier in 2023.

The State of Texas stepped up its efforts to harden its border with Mexico. On Wednesday, Operation Lone Star deployed additional buoys in the Rio Grande.

Gov. Greg Abbott doubled the length of border buoys in the Rio Grande by adding another 1,000 feet of the barrier near the city of Eagle Pass. Video of the extension work was shared on social media.

Abbott explained the move to Sean Hannity on Fox News: “We’re not letting up at all. We’re continuing our efforts.”

The initial string of orange ball barriers in the international river had been met with lawsuits from the federal government, and they remain in the courts.

The Biden administration argued Texas did not have the authority to put barriers in a border river because this was federal jurisdiction.

FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande river between the floating fence and the river bank as they look for an opening on a concertina wire fence to land on the U.S. soil in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 24, 2023.
Border & Immigration
Gov. Abbott must remove 'floating wall' from the Rio Grande, 5th Circuit rules
David Martin Davies
In a setback to the Republican governor, the conservative New-Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals did not agree that migration was an 'invasion.'

Since Election Day, Texas has increased its presence around Eagle Pass in anticipation of a migrant surge before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

So far there’s been no evidence of that surge.

Abbott also stressed Texas is ready to support Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
