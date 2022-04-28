© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Border & Immigration

Abbott promotes crowdfunding to bus migrants to Washington D.C.

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
abbott.jpg
Ryan Poppe | Texas Public Radio
/

Gov. Greg Abbott asked the public this week for donations to fund busing migrants to Washington D.C. It was the latest attempt to signal that Biden administration failed to secure the nation’s southern border.

Last summer, he promoted funding to complete former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

In response to the administration’s announcement to terminate Title 42 earlier this month, Abbott ordered state troopers to increase inspections on commercial vehicles to check for the transportation of migrants and drugs.

The move led to delays in deliveries, truckers blocking commercial lanes in protest, and no drugs or immigrants found. This caused Abbott to reverse his order for increased inspection in mid April.

Over the weekend, Abbott promoted his funding website during a Fox News appearance. This move came after Abbott received criticism for using taxpayer money to transport migrants to Washington D.C.

His plan is to bus migrants to Washington D.C. as well as to out-of-state areas. He added a “Border Crisis Update” to his governor website that includes a donation link.

Abbott tweeted his thoughts on a Fox program he was recently on, “The Biden Administration has been dumping off illegal immigrants in communities that do not have the resources needed to take care of them. We're sending them to DC so people can see what Texas has to deal with.”

