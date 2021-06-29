Trump Returning To The Texas-Mexico Border At Gov. Abbott’s Invitation

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday.

He was invited to attend a border security briefing hosted by Governor Greg Abbott in Weslaco.

The last time Trump visited the Rio Grande Valley was in January, when he used the final trip of his presidency to autograph incomplete border wall.

Now Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to continue wall construction in Texas using state dollars and a crowdfunding campaign.

Abbott also issued a disaster declaration for counties along the border in response to a recent rise in migration in the area.

Immigration advocacy organizations say they see Abbott’s recent announcement about the wall and disaster declaration at the border as symbolic and politically motivated.

All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley — which is the most heavily-crossed area on the U.S.-Mexico border — refused to issue local disaster declarations at Abbott’s request.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño told TPR that there are neither the trespassing complaints nor the jail space to justify Abbott’s plan to aggressively apprehend migrants.

