Asylum Encampments Remain Vulnerable To Storms' Heavy Rain And Strong Winds

In the early morning hours of May 12, about 15,000 Rio Grande Valley residents awoke without electricity and amidst extensive wind damage throughout the region. During the night, a storm unleashed flash flooding and wind speeds up to 62 miles an hour -- almost as strong as a Category 1 hurricane -- across the area.

For most communities on the U.S. side, power was restored and streets cleared by that evening. But just south of the Hidalgo-Reynosa International bridge, a tent encampment of immigrants waiting for asylum in the US erected at a city park struggled to recover from the long night of punishing conditions.

Felicia Rangel Semprano, director of The Sidewalk School, said the encampment braced for another wave of severe weather on Wednesday night. The school is a nonprofit organization that works with children at immigration encampments in Mexico to provide educational, legal and health care services.

“So we always get tarps, rope, and then you get the Gorilla tape to fix any holes,” she explained. “We’re still talking about tents here. So that’s the best you can do, sadly. Their possessions, yes, will definitely still get ruined because they’re living on the ground of dirt and grass.”

Angry Tias and Abuelas, a Rio Grande Valley based nonprofit that works with asylum seekers, is working with Catholic Charities to build a new shelter for the camp residents just outside the Senda De Vida Ministry in Reynosa. The organization hopes to provide beds, showers and other amenities. However, organizers said the shelter would not be ready before more bad weather struck the area.