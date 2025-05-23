Measles update: State of Texas reports six new cases of measles since Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The total number of confirmed cases linked to the measles outbreak is now up to 728 in Texas, according to the latest update from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). That’s a total of six new cases since Tuesday’s update.

Ninety-four people have been hospitalized with measles since it first broke out in Gaines County in January.

The DSHS underscores that this is the total number of people hospitalized over the course of the outbreak. It is not, however, the current number of people in the hospital.

Based on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.

On Thursday, state and local officials confirmed a measles case in Brewster County. This is the first reported case to appear in the Big Bend region since a measles outbreak began earlier this year in West Texas near the New Mexico border.

The DSHS said that the case was directly linked to the ongoing Texas outbreak that began in Gaines County in January.

There has also been a confirmed measles case in Atascosa County south of Bexar County.

A county in the Hill Country also reported a confirmed measles case. The infected person lives in Kyle, which is in Hays County. This infection may not be connected to the outbreak.

There have been two fatalities in school-aged children who lived in the outbreak area. The children were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions.

Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities.

The DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak.

TPR will continue to post updates from the state on Tuesdays and Fridays.