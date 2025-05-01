© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fans of San Antonio's Battle of Flowers Parade may have to battle thunderstorms

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:05 PM CDT
The Battle of Flowers Parade in front of the Alamo
Courtesy photo
/
Battle of Flowers Association
The Battle of Flowers Parade in front of the Alamo

San Antonio has seen unsettled but mainly dry weather for this year’s run of Fiesta, but the chances for rain are ramping up in time for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Schools and many businesses will close for the Battle of Flowers, so a large crowd is expected on Friday.

The 134th annual parade begins around 10 a.m. at Locust and Main. Forecasters say there is at least a 70% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, but they’re predicted to fire up after 1 p.m., around the time the parade ends downtown.

On Saturday, Fiesta Flambeau is expected to attract around 800,000 people.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening. In either case, an umbrella just might be good insurance.

Other events this weekend include the King William Fair on Saturday and Day in Old Mexico on Thursday. The Fiesta Carnival and Fiesta de Los Reyes run through Sunday.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
