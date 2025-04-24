Cornapalooza: A Fiesta event for San Antonio that celebrates corn and the lives it enriched

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Cornapalooza Block Party, a free event, is on Sunday at the Casa Navarro State Historic Site. It celebrates all things made of corn.

“Some of those will include corn husk basket making. The Museum of the Pacific War is going to be talking about the different corn rations that were used,” explained Antonio Coffee, an educator with the historic site.

He added: "Someone is going to be out there from Missions National Parks grinding corn on the Mano and Metate. And then in our garden, we'll be showing the corn that we've been growing the past few months. So a celebration of both history and corn.”

1 of 5 — Cornapalooza 5.jpg Ballet Folklorico on the front porch at Casa Navarro. Courtesy photo / Texas Historical Commission 2 of 5 — Cornapalooza 3.jpg Visitors at the Casa Navarro State Historical Site. Courtesy photo / Texas Historical Commission 3 of 5 — Cornapalooza 4.jpg Visitors learn about cooking with corn. Courtesy photo / Texas Historical Commission 4 of 5 — Cornapalooza 2.jpg Ballet Folklorico on the porch of Casa Navarro Courtesy photo / Texas Historical Commission 5 of 5 — Cornapalooza 6.jpg Ballet Folklorico on the porch of Casa Navarro Courtesy photo / Texas Historical Commission

This is the third year for the Cornapalooza. Visitors can expect a wide range of activities

“So the way it's going to be broken out, in front of the site, we are going to be having folklorico dancers. There will be someone roasting corn,” Coffee explained. “There's going to be a food truck, face painting, balloon art, another artist doing wood carving and all kinds of family fun activities going out there.”

Coffee said one of his favorite performances is the Ballet Folklorico dancers.

“Every year not only has it been just absolutely gorgeous to see them practice their art, but they also weave some amazing and interesting storytelling into the performance as well,” he said.

They pack a lot of celebration into their vest-pocket location, and the Bexar County parking garage is just a half-block away.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m.