San Antonio Zoo fully embraces cashless transactions

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Zoo is going cashless starting on Friday.

In a statement, the Zoo said that means that "all purchases at the zoo will require a credit card, debit card, or mobile payment option."

It explained that the move will enhance the guest experience with faster transactions, improved safety, and greater convenience.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the zoo experience better,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the Zoo. “We’ve seen this model work well around the country, and right here in San Antonio at places like our city’s theme parks, Alamodome, Frost Bank Center, and more.”

Customers who only have cash may use cash-to-card kiosks, or reverse ATMs, for no charge, which are located throughout the park.

The Zoo explained that kiosk customers will receive a prepaid Mastercard, which can be used both at the Zoo and in the community, anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

The attraction had already begun to transition away from cash for admission tickets in 2023.

