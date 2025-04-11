© 2025 Texas Public Radio
New Pearl artwork celebrates life, water, history and San Antonio's love for murals

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:47 PM CDT
Joe Lopez in his studio with the paintings that would eventually become fired tile murals.
Courtesy photo
/
Pearl
Joe Lopez in his studio with the paintings that would eventually become fired tile murals.

About 100 art lovers and relatives of artist Joe Lopez showed up at Pearl for the dedication of five new tile murals on Thursday morning.

They are on walls just off Grayson Street, along the walkway into 1100 Springs Plaza.

The City of San Antonio’s Krystal Jones cited the city’s long tradition with murals as she celebrated Lopez's artistic achievement.

“These murals are more than just public art," she said. "They are storytellers, cultural bridges and community anchors. Murals in San Antonio have long been a reflection of the city's diverse heritage and shared experiences.”

There are tile murals all over downtown, along the River Walk and on some of the city’s older buildings.

The five fired tile murals dedicated on Thursday had a running theme: water. 80-year-old Joe Lopez appreciated the praise he received from city and Pearl officials.

Joe Lopez in front of one of the murals
1 of 3  — Agua & Communidad.jpg
Joe Lopez in front of one of the murals
Courtesy photo / Pearl
Water was the dominant theme on the Lopez murals.
2 of 3  — 491008543_666357492807015_7866595374337971685_n.jpg
Water was the dominant theme on the Lopez murals.
Jack Morgan / TPR
Joe Lopez waits for his turn at the microphone during the mural dedication ceremony.
3 of 3  — 488355659_1360758964973045_6569356700302705612_n.jpg
Joe Lopez waits for his turn at the microphone during the mural dedication ceremony.
Jack Morgan / TPR

“I’ve come a long way,” he said. “And you know, so many people ... helped. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Mary Frances Lopez.”

The murals depict scenes around Pearl and illustrate the waters around it. Water is what brought people to this region, and that's why the Pearl Brewery was built in the area in 1883.

For this particular project, Lopez explained, he had to stretch in new directions for this project. Each one of these fired tile murals started with oil paintings.

“I paint people. And I was famous for my ‘gallo’ paintings, my rooster paintings, and also the "Día de los Muertos." So this was completely different from what I normally paint,” Lopez said. “It was very challenging. Usually, [I] don't paint straight lines!”

Visitors view the Lopez murals at the Pearl.
1 of 3  — 486462937_2058690787939027_3372516633574696934_n.jpg
Visitors view the Lopez murals at the Pearl.
Jack Morgan / TPR
One of the Lopez murals illustrating Hotel Emma
2 of 3  — 487225240_1834589540713035_3636947234236105001_n.jpg
One of the Lopez murals illustrating Hotel Emma
Jack Morgan / TPR
Joe Lopez in front of one of his murals with his niece, Maria Eugenia Chavez
3 of 3  — 489478670_1190811329082666_3409527637064593594_n.jpg
Joe Lopez in front of one of his murals with his niece, Maria Eugenia Chavez
Jack Morgan / TPR

Lopez said he felt a little apprehensive about the large-scale project at first, despite his long and successful career.

“I kept telling myself, 'you can do it, you can do it.' A lot of other artists here in San Antonio, there's a lot of great ones, and I'm just honored that they asked me. I'm just a humble guy from the barrio with talent [who] did something with his talent.”

Lopez's paintings will be featured at Pearl's weekend farmer's market too.

