San Antonio police plan security fencing around Market Square during 2025's Fiesta de los Reyes

The San Antonio Police Department announced enhanced safety measures that will be implemented in Market Square during Fiesta de los Reyes, happening from April 25 through May 4.

The new safety measures come after shootings occurred during Fiesta both in 2023 and 2024. Last year's shooting left two dead and four injured.

Bags taken to Market Square must be 12x6 inches or smaller. Clear bags are encouraged, and backpacks are prohibited.

Police Chief William McManus also said fencing will be placed around Market Square and Milam Park with six entrances.

"For almost a year now, we have been working with the city, fire marshals, and Fiesta de los Reyes to ensure a secure and well-prepared event," he added.

McManus explained that the safety measures are similar to those taken during the recent NCAA tournament, which had no incidents, according to police.