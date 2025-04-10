© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio police plan security fencing around Market Square during 2025's Fiesta de los Reyes

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 10, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT
Fiesta goers mingle at Market Square during April 21, 2023
Dan Katz
/
TPR
Fiesta goers mingle at Market Square during April 21, 2023

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Police Department announced enhanced safety measures that will be implemented in Market Square during Fiesta de los Reyes, happening from April 25 through May 4.

The new safety measures come after shootings occurred during Fiesta both in 2023 and 2024. Last year's shooting left two dead and four injured.

Bags taken to Market Square must be 12x6 inches or smaller. Clear bags are encouraged, and backpacks are prohibited.

Fiesta goers pack Market Square on April 4, 2023.
Criminal Justice
‘You will be checked for weapons’ — SAPD says Market Square will see more safety measures
Marian Navarro
Weapons and bag checks will be implemented next Fiesta following this weekend's fatal shooting at Fiesta de Los Reyes — the second year in a row gunfire errupts at the event.

Police Chief William McManus also said fencing will be placed around Market Square and Milam Park with six entrances.

"For almost a year now, we have been working with the city, fire marshals, and Fiesta de los Reyes to ensure a secure and well-prepared event," he added.

McManus explained that the safety measures are similar to those taken during the recent NCAA tournament, which had no incidents, according to police.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRFiestaMarket Square
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro