San Antonio's biggest pet adoption event begins this Saturday, in time for Fiesta

Fiesta means medals, dancing, music and food. But San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) hopes that for many residents, it also means a new pet too.

The Paw-changa — touted by the city in a statement as "city’s largest annual pet adoption fair and marketplace" — is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ACS shelter on 4710 State Highway 151.

The statement explained that the event offers $50 all-inclusive adoptions from ACS and its partner agencies, the official 2025 ACS Fiesta medal, and other swag.

The event is free general admission and complimentary shuttle parking. Visitors who want to get in before the crowds can buy early access tickets for $25.

The statement added that the event also offers:



Food trucks with Fiesta treats and eats

Day-long entertainment, including mariachis and folklorico dancers

An extensive Fiesta Paw’p Up marketplace spotlighting 60+ local small businesses

A foster pet parade spotlighting pets looking for their new families

A Family Fun Zone complete with activities, crafts, and games for the little ones

