Young musicians, artists, writers inspired by classical music compete on Saturday

Texas Public Radio hosts a musical competition for young people on Saturday afternoon.

TPR’s Nathan Cone created the contest a decade ago: “'Inspired by KPAC' is our annual young talent showcase, and it features students ages 13 through 19, showcasing how classical music inspires them to create. And there are categories for music and art and writing.”

There are five categories of competition, including two not usually found in music contests.

“We have categories for non-musicians: the writing category and the art category, so that students can illustrate — both in literary form as well as in artwork — how music can be an inspiring force in your life.”

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-03-14 152812.jpg Former competitors Hannah and Sarah Chan Eric Guajardo for TPR 2 of 3 — By Eric Guajardo.jpg Former written word contestants Maria Rivera, Shaumprovo Debnath, Kyuri Moon, Ilya Fitzhugh Eric Guajardo for TPR 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-03-14 152841.jpg Former visual art winner Campbell Leiloglou Eric Guajardo for TPR

Those five categories have first, second, and third place winners.

“The first place winner in each category gets a $1,000 cash prize. Second place is $500 and third place is $250,” Cone said. “And I'll also say that in the writing and art categories, which open up the field to more entries, up to 10 can be on display. Even the runners up, so to speak, also get a little something from us as well.”

The contest’s objective, Cone explained, is to give young people an objective and a venue to express their creativity and the passion toward classical music, as heard on KPAC 88.3. “How music can be an inspiring force in your life. And so that's what the whole showcase is about, is to show how music can inspire you in your life,” he said.

The deadline for all entries was March 2, so now the focus is on the performance of the contest’s winners, which is the highlight of "Inspired by KPAC."

“Saturday, March 22, is when the 'Inspired by KPAC' event happens. It's free and open to the public. It's basically a live show with performances from student ensembles and solo students — really great talent,” he said.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-03-14 152736.jpg Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet Eric Guajardo for TPR 2 of 2 — Ellie Kennedy by Eric Guajardo.jpg Former competitor Ellie Kennedy Eric Guajardo for TPR

The event is free and open to the public at TPR headquarters in the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater. The theater is a 225-seat black box style theater on the ground floor at Texas Public Radio. It begins at 2 p.m.

“And we also feature a juried art show in our lobby as well, so you can come and see some great things and hear some amazing performances, and it's all free and open to the public, so we'd love to see you there,” Cone said.