Picture this: The San Antonio River Authority wants the public's best photos

There’s a San Antonio photography contest which by its definition requires you get out in nature, and according to the San Antonio River Authority’s Mario Siller, people who love spending time at the San Antonio River might have a leg up on this contest.

It’s called the River Clicks Photo Contest, and Siller said the star of the show is the river itself.

“This is our eighth annual photo contest that we run within the San Antonio River Basin, which includes four different counties, which is Bexar County, Wilson County, Carnes County and Goliad County,” Siller said.

You can submit photos at sariverauthority.org/photocontest. Each year, the river authority develops a theme to guide photographers.

James Garza-Garza / San Antonio River Authority James Garza-Garza

“This year's tagline is, 'Capture the Current, Share the Beauty.' So, this whole contest was really to get people out and about, and this just gives them an opportunity to be able to capture some of those moments and be able to submit that into the contest,” he said. “And we offer many different categories that will allow will hopefully to capture some of these events that people are out in the river enjoying.”

To guide contestants, Siller listed the different categories of photography that will be judged.

“I can go around to those really quickly: creeks and rivers, animals, plants and insects. We have a recreational category that year. This year is featuring disc golf,” Siller said.

There are two disc golf courses on the river. One is in Graytown in Wilson County and the other is in Branch River Park in Goliad. He also noted that there’s a pet category, student category and a seasonal variation one and a special category to highlight the Goliad Paddling Trail and the aforementioned Branch River Park in Goliad.

He said entry to the contest is open to everyone.

1 of 3 — Animals-Plants-Bexar-Robert-Burton-IMG_5768-copy-copy-copy.jpg Robert Bunton / San Antonio River Authority 2 of 3 — JCasiano_IMG_7116.jpeg J. Casiano / San Antonio River Authority 3 of 3 — Karnes-Joanie-Guyer-inbound866154265397130383.jpg Joanie Guyer / San Antonio River Authority

“The prizes are amazing prizes, and they all range from every category is about a $500 range, and then the special category that is about $1,000 gift price package,” Siller said.

There are a total of 12 of the lower prizes and one overall prize winner that will be awarded after the window for entries closes. That window opened on March 1, and entries will be taken for three months, through May 31.