San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with films, music, science discussions, and poems

February marks Black History Month. San Antonio will celebrate with the following events this year.

Thursday, Feb. 13

BHM Making Black America: Episodes 1-2

About: A viewing of Making Black America: Episodes 1 and 2

Where: St. Phillips College

Location: MLK Center for Learning Resources (CLR), First Floor

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

(The viewing of episodes 2 and 3 is scheduled for Feb. 18 at the same time and place.)

One Beat Yoga & Drum Circle

Where: McNay Art Museum

Location: The Leeper Auditorium

About: The McNay Art Museum will host a free yoga with Breezy Raynae from Black Swan Yoga Registration is required

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Black History River Tour

Where: La Villita

Location: The trip starts by meeting at 218 S. Presa in La Villita. Please arrive at 218 S. Presa 30 to 45 minutes ahead of the boat departure time.

About: Join The San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum for a tour on the San Antonio River for a 100-minute cruise exploring San Antonio ‘s Black History along the Riverwalk. Tickets here.

Time: 8:45 am to 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Shop to Donate to SAAACAM at St. John Outlet

Where: St. Johns Knits Outlet

Location: In the Collection Shopping Center at Broadway & Sunset. 7959 Broadway St. #406

About: Join SAAACAM at the San Antonio Outlet to socialize with St. John Stylist Michele Hoskins.

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Soul Food Taste

Where: St. Philip's College

Location: Tourism, Hospital and Culinary Arts (THCA) Building, 4th Floor

About: St. Philip's College Culinary students will prepare soul food dishes.

Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Hollywood Black

Where: Northwest Vista College

Location: Redbud Learning Center Rm 118

About: The film The Wiz will be featured for Black History Month

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Soul Food Tasting and ‘Where are We Now’ Panel

Where: San Antonio College

Location: Visual Arts Center, #120

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Art Market at La Villita

Where: La Villita

Location: 218 S. Presa St.

About: The San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum (SAAACAM) hosts its second annual Black History Month Art Market with the theme “African Americans and Labor.”

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

STEM Center presents Guest Speaker Dr. George Kudolo

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library & Learning Center, Legacy Room, #101

About: Dr. George Kudolo, chair of health sciences at UT Health San Antonio, will share his inspiring journey in science and valuable insights and tips for aspiring science professionals. After the event, enjoy lunch. Must register to attend.

Time: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Tierra de Libertad: The Underground Railroad to Mexico

Where: San Antonio College

Location: Loftin Student Center in the Fiesta Room

Time: 10:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

Artist Talk: Poet Amanda Johnston

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library & Learning Center, Legacy Room, #101

About: Meet Amanda Johnston, Texas Poet Laureate. She will share her poetry. A Q&A will be held afterward.

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Black History Month Closing

Where: San Antonio College

Location: Loftin Student Center in the Fiesta Room

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BHM Book Discussion Kindred

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library & Learning Center, #217

About: Join the 2025 Black History Month book discussion, open to students, employees, and the community. The book discussed is Kindred by Octavia E. Butler. Current PAC students and employees can access the eBook. Contact Cynthia Sanchez at csanchez@alamo.edu for more information.

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Black Magic Book Club

Where: Northwest Vista College

Location: Redbud Learning Center, #118

About: Book club will meet to discuss the young adult book Love Is A Revolution by Renee Watson

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Through Feb. 27

Artist Exhibition - In Full Color by Theresa Newsome and 'Technicolor' by Multiple Artists

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Concho Hall, Gallery 100

About: The opening reception of In Full Color and Technicolor features works by artists Theresa Newsome and multiple of Newsome's former students. This exhibition delves into the complex intersections of identity, femininity, and race, while highlighting queer experiences from the Black and African American perspective. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Time: More information here.

Through Feb. 28

African American themed puzzle station

Where: Northwest Vista College

Location: Library

About: Themed puzzle celebrating Black history will be out in the puzzle station of the library.

Time: Visitors welcomed to solve the puzzle at any time during their visit to the library.

BHM Library Exhibit City of Hope – Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign

Where: Palo Alto College

Location: Ozuna Library & Learning Center, 2nd floor

About: "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign" explores the history and legacy of this important moment in U.S. history. The poster exhibit is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Time: Visit alamo.edu/pac/library for hours.

Letters to My Ancestors

Where: Northwest Vista College

Location: Library

About: Students are encouraged to write gratitude cards.

Time: This is ongoing throughout the day during library hours.

Friday, March 7

Black History Film Series March – Ida B. Wells: A Passion For Justice

Where: The Little Carver

Location: 226 N. Hackberry

About: The film documents the dramatic life and turbulent times of the pioneering African American journalist, activist, suffragist and anti-lynching crusader of the post-Reconstruction period. A panel discussion will immediately follow the film.

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.