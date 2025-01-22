The rise of a borderland couture in El Paso’s fashion scene

When it comes to fashion, the Texas border may not come to mind. But hidden in El Paso is an emerging fashion scene that is filled with unique culture and identity.

In recent years, the local fashion scene of El Paso has been made up of recognized designers, fashion students and boutiques that have established a new era for the culture of the borderland.

Designer Jose Gaucin started his label GAUCIN Couture in 2020, attempting to expose local consumers to a grunge take on high couture.

Photo Courtesy / Photo courtesy of Jose Gaucin Jose Gaucin, founder of GAUCIN COUTURE, established his brand in 2020. Today, it stands as a locally acclaimed name in the fashion scene, known for its distinctive style and creativity.

The designer produces pieces that mix rough materials, such as latex and leather, and softer fabrics like cotton and satins. He said a lot of his inspiration comes from movements such as Mexican maximalism and that he aspires to provide something fresh to the border.

“My journey of these four years has been really well, and I could say that I brought something new, something different from El Paso that people are used to seeing,” he said.

Taking inspiration from his Mexican roots, Gaucin expressed how his travels to Mexico City have impacted the creative direction of his brand throughout the years.

“Coming from a desert area, nobody really sees big garments and stuff like that,” he said. “So, bringing that community together with the fashion definitely makes a big scene.”

Another designer who relies heavily in representing his cultural duality is Nathaniel Espinal, designer of the brand HYPNÖSIS. Like Gaucin, he also aspires to expose audiences mainly to the beauty and colorful culture of Mexico through his designs.

“I think growing up on the border has opened up my world completely; it is two parts of a world and culture in one,” Espinal said.

Photo courtesy/Nathaniel Espinal / Photo courtesy of Nathaniel Espinal Nathaniel Espinal built the brand HYPNÖSIS in the midst of the pandemic. Today, his bold designs have captured international attention, appearing on Mexican red carpets, in global publications, and prominently in Times Square.

He expressed how being exposed to both the American and Mexican cultures has broadened his design palette – and how through his identity as an artist he tries to find himself through his designs.

“In the United States everything is simpler and plain, while Mexican culture has always been celebrated for its traditions and colors. I have always loved that contrast,” he said. “I always remember telling myself, ‘Your brand has to have your personal DNA, your personal style in each garment.’ I always leave a part of myself.”

Through Espinal’s authentic designs, HYPNÖSIS has left a legacy outside of the border, being featured in InStyle Greece, Mexican red carpets and Times Square.

Besides the ambition of already established designers, the borderland is also cultivating a platform where students can dip their toes in the local fashion scene.

Last fall, El Paso International Fashion Week brought together local, international and aspiring designers. The show was touted as the biggest fashion event of the city and an opportunity to showcase the talent of fashion students at El Paso Community College.

Student Elian Venegas said the show became a platform for students who are pursuing fashion to showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the program.

Photo courtesy / Photo courtesy of Nathaniel Espinal Mexican YouTuber Soy Carlitos turned heads at the November 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico, sporting a HYPNÖSIS denim look.

“When starting off at EPCC, I didn’t really like to know that I could branch out to a whole lot of things until I started there and then I talked to all my teachers,” Venegas said. “They told me that I can do all of these things. I mean, I knew I could do all of it. I just didn’t know how to start, and I feel like EPCC was the way to start.”

Pushing for exposure of local talent has also included the market local designers are carving out. Boutique owner Mariano Adame dedicates himself to selling border designer goods in his shop IM NOVELTIES.

“The reason why I dedicated my business to local designers is so that I could connect to not only my neighbors, but people within my city,” Adame said. “It’s always something that I’ve been very good at, meeting people and socializing, and I think connecting through artwork is very important when you’re trying to grow a city and trying to create a culture.”

Adame said he aspires to push locals to be exposed to local brands and showcase the talent the border offers.

“I’ve learned to appreciate many different styles because, you know, every artist has their individual taste and style,” he said. “It benefits our community because you’re not only supporting their business, but you’re also supporting a culture change. So, working with local artists is essential, instead of sourcing from outside.”

Even though El Paso may not have a lot of mainstream designers, the border has cultivated a space where fashion can be more than just art – a celebration of an artist’s identity and love for their culture.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5