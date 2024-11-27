© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas tree lighting, river parade, and other holiday events this weekend in downtown San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 27, 2024 at 1:11 PM CST
Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park in 2023
Courtesy photo
/
Centro
Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park in 2023

City officials said the downtown HEB Christmas tree will be formally lit during a ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony is at 6 p.m. at Travis Park. Santa Claus will pay a special visit. The tree lighting will be followed by a screening of "Home Alone 2."

The San Antonio River Walk will also light up on Friday. The Ford Holiday River Parade starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are required for the best seating. This year's theme is "Toy Box Adventures."

The Alamo Christmas lights are already on each night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain that way through Jan. 2.

Holiday wreath
News
Holiday markets and events offer festive experiences and gift-giving ideas that are 'puro San Antonio'
Jackie Velez
There's something for everyone at San Antonio's holiday markets and events—unique gift ideas and fun for the whole family.

Market Square is also celebrating the holidays with festivities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's all free to see. The square will remain festive through the holidays.

Holidays on Houston Street opens Friday. It will be decorated as a Christmas Market from Legacy Park to the Alamo until Jan. 2. Taste of Houston Street is set for Dec. 3.

At La Villita, Holiday in the Village kicks off Dec. 14. Carols by Candlelight is set at the village on Dec. 15. Christmas Tuba Meisters perform there Dec. 21.

The first night of lights at the University of the Incarnate Word's campus on Saturday Nov. 19, 2023.
Arts & Culture
Smart preparation can lead to a safer San Antonio holiday season
TPR Staff
Fire and police departments offer multiple ways residents can keep themselves, their families, their pets and their homes secure throughout the next several busy weeks.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesChristmasHoliday
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick