Christmas tree lighting, river parade, and other holiday events this weekend in downtown San Antonio

City officials said the downtown HEB Christmas tree will be formally lit during a ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony is at 6 p.m. at Travis Park. Santa Claus will pay a special visit. The tree lighting will be followed by a screening of "Home Alone 2."

The San Antonio River Walk will also light up on Friday. The Ford Holiday River Parade starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are required for the best seating. This year's theme is "Toy Box Adventures."

The Alamo Christmas lights are already on each night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain that way through Jan. 2.

Market Square is also celebrating the holidays with festivities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's all free to see. The square will remain festive through the holidays.

Holidays on Houston Street opens Friday. It will be decorated as a Christmas Market from Legacy Park to the Alamo until Jan. 2. Taste of Houston Street is set for Dec. 3.

At La Villita, Holiday in the Village kicks off Dec. 14. Carols by Candlelight is set at the village on Dec. 15. Christmas Tuba Meisters perform there Dec. 21.