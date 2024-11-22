City of San Antonio offers downtown parking tips with the approach of the busy holiday season

Downtown San Antonio will be packed during the holidays, beginning the weekend before Thanksgiving and continuing through the New Year.

Parking can get tough as the River Walk, the Alamo, and Travis Park all light up for Christmas.

Travis Park is also home of the towering HEB Christmas tree and Rotary Ice Rink.

Festive Market Square and Houston Street are other big draws for locals and tourists during the holidays.

City officials are out with downtown parking tips for visitors wanting to take in the holiday sights.

The best advice is to take public transportation, ride-share, taxis, bike or walk, or consult Google Maps or Waze before you leave home.

You can also visit the City’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for helpful resources and parking information.

Also check out the City's SAPark website for affordable parking. A map shows a full list of City-owned garages and lots.

The St. Mary’s Garage at 205 East Travis Street and the City Tower Garage at 60 North Flores Street are located just steps from the River Walk.

The City Tower is easy to spot as one of the taller buildings downtown and sitting diagonally from the glassy Frost Tower.

Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in City-owned parking facilities, and City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage.