Santa Cecilia to get a musical boost at San Antonio's Plaza Guadalupe on Sunday

Sunday at Plaza Guadalupe on the West Side, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is throwing a get-together honoring both the music from the area and its patron saint at the Santa Cecilia Mariachi Festival.

Belinda Menchaca, the education director for Guadalupe Cultural Arts, said the choice of Saint Cecilia was no accident. “This event pays honor to Santa Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians. And while it is primarily a mariachi festival, we will also have conjunto musicians,” she said.

The Guadalupe has celebrated West Side culture, dance and music for decades, and this event is no exception, featuring 15 different bands performing mariachi and conjunto.

“It will be filled with wonderful performance from our very own Guadalupe Mariachi Academy, Mariachi Azteca de America, Harris Middle School, Brackenridge High School, Mariachi Campanas de America, Mariachi Espuelas de Plata,” Menchaca said.

In fact, the Guadalupe hosts art, dance and music lessons year-round, and sponsors the Tejano Conjunto Festival every spring. Menchaca said their choice of keeping music and dance alive is a conscious and determined one.

“We are located right in the heart of the West Side, and so our mission for all these years has been to preserve and promote our wonderful traditions, our heritage, our culture, to keep that connection to the rich cultural heritage that San Antonio is so proud of,” she said.

A musical performance at the festival

Menchaca said there is no charge to come to the Santa Cecilia event. “The event on Sunday, Nov. 24, is a free community event. We will have concessions for sale, and that money goes to support the Mariachi Academy at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center,” she said.

Music starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will run until 9 p.m.