Coca-Cola Classic Christmas San Antonio set to give a stadium full of cheer this weekend

More and more holiday events are beginning to pop up around San Antonio. One opening this weekend is called the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas San Antonio. It all happens on the northeast side at Toyota Field.

Jordan Birch says the field has been transformed. “We created this larger-than-life light display. It's all walk-through, and it's just an amazing space to get away from the everyday and to be immersed in life and experiences with your family and the ones you love,” Birch said.

He explained what new visitors may expect: “First, you're going to be greeted with our carolers as you're coming through the gates. We have our 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. We have light tunnels. We've got ... polar bears live and in-person meeting guests."

1 of 2 — N3XnVhx0.jpeg Rudolph Enchant Christmas, LLC. 2 of 2 — uwzFdcEQ.jpeg people enjoying watching the ice skaters Enchant Christmas, LLC.

“We have Mrs. Claus reading stories to the kids. We have Mr. Claus chatting it up and taking photos,” he added. “We've got a light-up dance floor that will keep the kids busy. We've got ice skating, and we've got a giant snow tube slide.”

There will be several themed nights that will add to the experience if you know beforehand and plan for it.

“The first one I would want to highlight is our "Kids Light up the Night" event where kids’ tickets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. That's Sunday, Nov. 24, on opening weekend,” Birch said. “Another really popular one is our "Paws N Claws" night. It's when you can buy a ticket for your dog to come and experience the event with you. We get some amazing photos, and it's a really, really fun night, and that one's Dec. 1.”

1 of 2 — ClassicChristmasFamilyPhoto.jpg family enjoying the lights Enchant Christmas, LLC. 2 of 2 — ClassicChristmasKids.jpg Kids having fun Enchant Christmas, LLC.

Other themed nights are “Country Christmas,” “Spurs & San Antonio FC night,” “Military Appreciation Night,” “Fiesta Navideña Night” and “Ugly Sweater Night.”

The Coca-Cola Classic Christmas San Antonio opens Friday, Nov. 22, and is mostly open through Dec. 29.